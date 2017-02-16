Billy Joel coming to Portland in December 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Billy Joel is returning to Portland to perform at the Moda Center for his first solo concert in 10 years.

The concert will be on December 8, 2017 as part of a tour including stops in Salt Lake City and Indianapolis.

“We know his fans have been anxiously awaiting his return since he last electrified the crowd in Portland 10 years ago,” Rose Quarter Operations General Manager Amanda Mann said. “Experiencing Billy Joel LIVE in concert at the Northwest’s premier entertainment venue will surely be a thrill for our city, state and indeed the entire region.”

Joel has been selling out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City since January 2014. His decades-long career has earned him dozens of Top 40 hits, millions of records sold and 6 Grammy Awards. His song “Piano Man” was chosen for preservation in the Library of Congress in 2016 for its cultural significance.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 24. Prices are $49.50, $89.50 and $149.50 plus service charges.