2 dead in likely Bull Mountain murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were found dead in their Bull Mountain home early Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa R. Malone, 48, and Leonard J. Foster, 48, lived in the home on SW Willow Top Lane together. Family members became worried about them and went to the house late Wednesday night to check on them.

At the house, family members spoke to the couple from the ground floor while they remained upstairs. Family members thought they heard a gunshot but weren’t sure. The couple told them they were fine. The family members called 911 and said they heard additional gunshots. The 911 operator did not hear gunshots.

The family members left.

Deputies responded to the home and contacted neighbors, who said they didn’t hear gunshots. The neighbors reported that the porch light was turned off after the time the family members heard the shots and exited the home.

Deputies also observed interior lights being turned off while they were on scene. Phone calls into the home were not answered.

Deputies ultimately determined they did not have legal justification to enter the home.

Family members returned after 1 a.m. Thursday and found the couple dead.

Officials say there was no documented history of domestic violence in the home.