PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like many 3rd-graders, Marissa thinks the hardest part of school is learning multiplication tables — though she knows them.

She also said she likes art the best and wants to be a ballerina when she grows up.

The 8-year-old is looking for an adoptive family where she’ll feel safe.

Marissa is Wednesday’s Child for February 15, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.