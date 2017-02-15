Vancouver will raise parking rates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver announced on Wednesday it will raise its parking rates in downtown and Uptown Village in March.

This will be the first parking rate increase since 2009.

On March 1, the hourly parking rate at current pay meters in downtown will increase from $0.50 per hour to $1.25 per hour, city officials said.

Older coin-only parking meters will remain at $0.50 per hour until they’re replaced with new pay stations later in 2017.

At the parking garage on West 6th Street, parking rates on March 1 will be as follows:

$1.25 per hour

Monday – Friday

Daytime until 6 p.m.: $9

6 p.m. to close: $3.50

Full day: $12.50

Weekends: $3.50 full day

Street parking will continue to be free after 6 p.m., on weekdays, all day on weekends and on all city-recognized holidays.

In the spring, Vancouver will replace its older parking meters with new pay stations that accept coins, credit cards and debit cards, city officials said. The meters will be completed in two phases in 2017 and 2018.

The city will also start installing coin-only parking meters in certain congested areas of Uptown Village. The hourly rate at those meters will be $0.50 per hour.

Vancouver will also start looking at a mobile payment parking app in more areas of downtown.

