Two men rescued from Yachats sea cave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were rescued from a sea cave in Yachats on Tuesday night.

The men say that one of them fell into the water and another attempted to rescue him when both were swept into a nearby cave. The U.S. Coast Guard responded by helicopter to assist them.

When the helicopter finally located them, with the help of an Oregon State Police officer who was able to locate them from a distance, one of them was semi-conscious and hypothermic.

Weather at the time of the incident was reported as rainy with 15 to 30 knot gusting winds and 6 to 8-foot seas.