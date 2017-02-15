Three weeks of traffic delays on NE Marine Drive

Crews with Levee Ready Columbia will conduct geotechnical evaluations of the levee that runs along the Columbia River and Marine Drive. The work consists of drilling for soil samples to see how the protective barriers will perform during flood events. It will also ensure that the levees meet federal standards associated with flood insurance and development regulations. Plan for lane closures and traffic delays on NE Marine Drive while this work is going on.

The drilling work begins on February 21 and will last for about three weeks. Lanes closures on Marine Drive will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays only. Watch out for flaggers during that time and expect delays. Use an alternate route if possible.

Drilling will be visible from the Marine drive multi-use path. The work will also require closures of the 40-mile loop trail east of Sundial Road.