Suspect arrested in deadly November Gresham shooting

Related Coverage Suspect identified in Gresham shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a deadly November shooting in Gresham.

Gresham Police in November identified 30-year-old Demarco “Buddy” Streeter of Portland as a main suspect in the death of 30-year-old Harry Deonte Brogdon Jr.

Brogdon Jr. was found dead on SE Stephens Circle in Gresham on November 23 2016.

Streeter was arrested in Vancouver after officials followed tips on his whereabouts. He is charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.