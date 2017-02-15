Short-term rental violators will soon get hefty fines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The penalties for illegal short-term rentals in Portland are about to go up, so if you’re considering putting your home on sites like Airbnb, there are some things you should know before you list.

Portland’s Bureau of Development Services will start issuing $1,000-$5,000 citations beginning March 31 for anyone who violates short-term rental requirements.

The crackdown is in response to “a lack of people applying for the right permits.”

“If it’s through Airbnb or another one of those venues, or if you’re listing it on your own, you have your own webpage, you are required to get an Accessory Short-Term Rental Permit,” Ross Caron with BDS said. “You’re required to get a permit, provide notification to your neighbors that you’re utilizing your home in a business manner, but you understand the rules that, primarily, it’s a home.”

Type A Accessory Short-Term Rental Permits are most common. The permits require renters list no more than 2 rooms at a time, that guests stay in the home less than 30 days, and the homeowner or resident must live in the unit at least 270 days a year.

There are different types of permits available for short-term renters listing more than 2 rooms. Those listings also require an extensive land-use review from the city.

“It’s a more involved process to do that,” Caron said.

But getting the common Type A Accessory Short Term Rental Permit is a relatively easy process, according to Caron. An inspector will come to your home to make sure the rooms you want to list are habitable. The inspector will check to make sure you have a smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarms, as well as a secondary exit.

The permit costs $180 and is good for 2 years.

Caron said requiring short-term rental permits helps the city make sure people aren’t illegally renting out potentially unsafe spaces like attics, basements, garages, porches and patios, unless they are converted and approved by the city.

“Those are our main concerns, to ensure that if people are operating a business and they are bringing someone into their home, that that someone is not somehow in a dangerous, life-threatening situation,” Caron said.

Airbnb provided the following statement in response to the permits:

“The vast majority of our hosts are good neighbors who are sharing space in their own homes. We expect all of our hosts to follow local laws and have invested significant resources into helping them register, but have heard from many discouraged hosts that the city’s registration process is too complicated, which is why we remain willing to work with the city to find a better way of regulating short-term rentals and increasing compliance.”

There are some cases in which a permit isn’t required. For more info, click here.