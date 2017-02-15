Plane hits deer during takeoff at Charlotte airport

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An airplane hit a deer during takeoff at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, WBTV reported.

The flight was bound for Mississippi.

Around 12:15 p.m. EST, PSA Airline flight 5320 was taking off from the airport when it struck a deer on Runway 36C. It then turned around and landed safety on a different runway.

“Plane pulled up and the fire trucks came racing over and they sprayed it with foam because they had a fuel leak,” said Greg Velz, a passenger on another flight. “It was sitting out our right window so it was pretty obvious that they were having a situation.”

Airline officials said none of the 44 passengers or 4 crew members were injured in the collision.

