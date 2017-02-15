Plan to move Love Overwhelming unpopular in Longview

KELSO, Wash. (KOIN) — A homeless shelter could be moving to Longview after its building was sold to Cowlitz County.

The Love Overwhelming shelter stirred up controversy in its old locations as neighbors became frustrated with an increase in crime and aggressive pan-handling. The shelter helps the homeless, sex offenders, drug addicts and those with mental health concerns.

The Love Overwhelming shelter has to be out of the building it’s leasing by April 1.

There is a moratorium on emergency shelters in Longview, but the group that runs the shelter sent a letter to neighbors saying they were planning to move the shelter to the area.

Now some businesses in Longview are concerned about the shelter moving to their neighborhood. While the organizers assure residents it will be secure, some aren’t convinced.

“I feel this could be too much of a tempting target for the criminal element and I am just opposed to that,” said Bill Roberts with the International Longshore and Warehouseman’s Union.

The ILWU office sits next to the proposed shelter building and union members and other business owners are not happy.

“The shelter here in this particular building is a bad idea, among other local businesses, the one that would be most impacted would be mine,” King Cronic owner Greg Cronk said. “I’m a cash only business, I’m open until 9 at night. It would really force me to hire a premium security guard to protect my employees and customers.”

People have also pointed to police reports that indicate there have been more than 800 calls for service at the Kelso location since February 2015. Love Overwhelming spokesman Chuck Henderson said they do make a lot of calls to police, but only about 2 per day. He doesn’t think that’s a high number.

Henderson also said not all calls are crime related. He said they work with clients who have persistent mental illness and when emergency mental health is contacted, they are required to bring police.

Right now, the area is zoned for industrial purposes, so it would have to be rezoned to accommodate the shelter. The city is discussing the rezoning issue at a meeting Wednesday night.