Oregon snow pack, drought conditions improve

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As of this month, only 2.98% of Oregon is in a drought.

One year ago, 74.55% of the state was in moderate drought, and 33.96% in severe drought. The last few months have put a major dent in drought conditions.

Portland experienced its second wettest October on record (records began in 1941) with 8.31 inches. In the first 14 days of February, PDX has seen 5.52 inches of rain, making it the 8th-wettest February on record. With more rain on the way, PDX will continue to climb up that list.

Since the beginning of the water year, Portland has seen 29.4 inches of rain.

SNOW PACK:

Snow pack is looking great! We’re seeing above average snow pack across the entire state. The Willamette Basin has 140% of average snow pack!

Natural Resources Conservation Services collects data on snow pack.