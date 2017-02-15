Oregon bill: Candidates must disclose tax returns

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Then-candidate Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns because he claimed he was being audited. Later, Kellyanne Conway said now-President Trump won’t release his tax returns because no one cares.

Well, Oregon lawmakers do.

They’re considering a bill that would keep Donald Trump — or any potential candidate — off the state’s ballot in 2020 unless they release their tax returns.

Oregon House Bill 2909, sponsored by the Democrat-majority House Rules Committee, is among similar bills being introduced in legislatures in a handful of states.

If it’s passed, the bill would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to give the Oregon Secretary of State copies of their federal income tax returns for the last 5 years.

A second layer of the legislation would also require Electoral College electors to sign a contract promising they won’t cast their votes for any presidential candidate who hasn’t complied with this Oregon disclosure law.

Lawmakers backing the new legislation say it’s necessary to show if there’s any conflict of interest between a candidate’s business involvement and any tax reform or foreign policy changes they may be pushing.

The bill just had its first reading this week, so it’s got a long way to go.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.