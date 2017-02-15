Olympic alpine athletes to train at Timberline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Timberline Lodge and Ski Area will be an official training site for Olympic athletes this summer as the U.S. teams prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PeongChang, South Korea.

Timberline President Jeff Kohnstamm said Timberline has a history as a training site for the U.S. Ski Team and has become known as a premier location for training alpine athletes including the U.S. ski team since 1970s when the Palmer Chairlift opened.

“Timberline has a long and storied history as a summer training site for The United States Ski Team,” Kohnstamm said. “From Tony Sailer, Billy Kidd, Steve and Phil Mahre to Ted Ligety; from Cindy Nelson and Picabo Street to Julia Mancuso and Mikaela Shiffrin … All have trained at Timberline in the summer as well as virtually all other U.S. Olympic Alpine athletes.”

The partnership with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association means athletes from alpine racing, snowboarding, freestyle and free skiing will train at Timberline.

Timberline Lodge and Ski Area boasts the longest ski season in North American with a summer season usually lasting from June 1 through Labor Day.