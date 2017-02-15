Immigrants plan protest to show value in American life

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Immigrants across the nation will demonstrate how important they are to the American economy and way of life Thursday with “A Day Without Immigrants.”

Organizers are encouraging immigrants to miss class and work and not to shop.

The protest is a response to President Donald Trump and his administration. In his 1 month in office, he has taken action to limit immigration and pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The protest will take place in major cities across the county and right here in Portland. One local business is even closing its doors because of it.

The owner of Du’s Grill, a popular teriyaki restaurant, said his employees approached him this week saying they didn’t plan on working. They wanted to take part in this national show of solidarity and he’s sticking by them.

"They are the backbone of my business" @dusgrill will be closed Thursday in support of their employees. #DayWithoutImmigrants #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/VsXedEeVcz — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) February 16, 2017

Some of the employees are from Mexico, some were born in the U.S. and owner Anthony Park is the son of immigrants himself. He said his employees are like family, which is why he was happy to join the movement with them.

“I wouldn’t be able to run it without them in the first place,” Park said. “They’re the backbone of my business and they make my machine go.”

Park said they will still be paid for the day.

“They were willing to forego it but I didn’t want them to have to make that kind of sacrifice just for what they believe in,” Park said.

Marches are planned in cities like Philadelphia, where it’s likely up to 800 immigrants won’t go to work. Organizers say this is to prove how valuable they are, something Park knows first hand.

He said he’s heard a lot of praise for his decision but if there’s any push back he said, “sometimes standing up for what you believe in is overwhelmingly more important than that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.