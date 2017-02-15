Hillsboro man threatens women with baseball bat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man was arrested on Tuesday after threatening three women with a baseball bat and assaulting one of them.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Darnell Labossiere was arrested at the Country Haven Mobile Home Park on NW Jacobson Road. When officers first tried to arrest him, he was uncooperative and punched a sergeant in the head. Deputies had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Neither the sergeant or Labossiere were injured.

Labossiere was arrested and charged with assault IV, 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon, 3 counts of menacing, resisting arrest and harassment.