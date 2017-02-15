Judge: Portland ‘no-cause eviction’ not fed issue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The recently-passed Portland ordinance requiring landowners to pay moving costs for tenants evicted for no cause had its day in federal court. A very brief day.

A federal court judge hearing the case said the issue at hand — whether the ordinance violates the existing statewide ban on rent control measures — was not a federal issue and the case will likely move back to Multnomah County Circuit Court.

It is possible the case will have a court hearing later Wednesday.

The City of Portland unanimously passed the ordinance February 2. An attorney representing landlords filed suit a few days later in Multnomah County Circuit Court. And a few days after that, the City of Portland moved the lawsuit to federal court.

The ordinance requires landlords to pay moving costs to tenants within 2 weeks of receiving the landowner’s notice that rent is going up by 10% or more within a 12-month period.

