Bill: Colleges must expel students convicted of rioting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon legislator has filed a bill that would require community colleges and public universities to expel any student convicted of rioting.

Senate Bill 540 would require any student convicted of rioting under ORS 166.015 to be expelled.

ORS 166.015 defines rioting as, “participating with five or more other persons [while engaging] in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm.” It’s a Class C felony.

The bill was filed by Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer.

It comes after a number of heated clashes between police and anti-Trump protesters in downtown Portland following President Donald Trump’s election in November 2016 and subsequent inauguration in January.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bill was being reviewed by the Senate Committee on Education.

Read the full bill below.