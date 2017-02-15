Courthouse construction impacts downtown traffic

Underground utility work is underway for Multnomah County’s new Central Courthouse at the west end of the Hawthorne Bridge. Crews need to move sewer lines before excavation can start on the project. The work is happening at night to limit the impact to drivers. Watch out for crews between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The work will continue through March. Expect to find night detours and lanes closures on SW 1st Ave. between Main and Madison and on SW Main St. at 1st.

The eastbound approach to the Hawthorne Bridge from Madison St. will close to all modes of traffic between Naito and 1st for the first few weeks of March. Eastbound traffic can get to the bridge from northbound Naito Parkway instead. The new Central Courthouse is estimated to cost $300 million and open in 2020.