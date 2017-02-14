Silver Creek Dam ‘well maintained, satisfactory’

SILVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — There are more than 850 dams in Oregon and more than 150 of those are labeled as a “high hazard potential” on a federal database.

Some of those dams are near towns like Silverton. The Silver Creek Dam sits about a mile up a shallow canyon from downtown Silverton — and the city’s public works director, Christian Saxe, keeps a close eye on it.

“I just want to reassure the citizenry the dam is one of our highest priorities,” Saxe told KOIN 6 News. “Staff goes out everyday and does visual inspection of the dam.”

Saxe said when he saw the Oroville dam debacle, the first thing he did was re-visit condition assessments for Silver Creek Dam.

The state mandates annual inspections, which was just done in January at Silver Creek Dam.

“The dam is well maintained and operated in a satisfactory condition,” he said, citing the summary report.

The dam went through considerable upgrades after the US Army Corps of Engineers issued a report in 2011 that identified 4 potential failure modes as “credible” and “significant.”

Michelle Helms with the Army Corps of Engineers said they “have a program in place to inspect, to monitor, to ensure that the structures are functioning as intended.”

“We have what are called piezomoters which measure the face of the dam and if it’s morphing or anything,” Saxe said.

He showed KOIN 6 News the measuring equipment and early warning systems now in place: telemetry, a 24-hour closed circuit TV camera and high-level flow monitoring alarms.

There’s also an emergency action plan now, and he’s working to add to all of it.

Even with all this in place, the Silver Creek Dam is still considered one of the state’s 156 “high hazard potential” dams. That rank is given to potential damage and losses that can happen if a dam should fail. It has nothing to do with its condition or structural integrity.

“It’s not a condition assessment,” Saxe said. “It’s a threat potential.”

The next safety measure for the Silver Creek Dam will be to install a seismograph on the dam and tying that to the early warning monitoring system.