Recovered stolen car connected to Camas burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen car recovered in Beaverton late Monday night is likely connected to a string of burglaries that happened earlier in the day in Camas, officials say.

Camas Police say windows were smashed and cash, credit cards, electronics and food items were stolen from eight businesses Monday morning.

Artkana 415 NE 4th Avenue

Cake Happy 340 NE 4th Avenue

Dance Evolution 334 NE 4th Avenue

Journey Community Church 304 NE 4th Avenue

Wild Hair 418 NE Cedar Street

Happy Island Restaurant 419 NE Cedar Street

Attic Gallery 421 NE Cedar Street

Straub’s 325 NE 3rd Avenue (attempt)

Later Monday, Washington County officials say they tried to stop a stolen car speeding on SW Canyon and Walker Road. They eventually came across the car abandoned in a ditch near Cedar Park Middle School.

Inside the car, a 2002 black Nissan Altima, they found a cash register from the Liberty Theatre in Camas as well as items from other locations in Vancouver and Camas.