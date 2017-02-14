Portland United Against Hate to host vigil Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community partnership Portland United Against Hate will host a vigil on Tuesday evening to discuss improving the reporting and tracking of hateful acts.

It’s being held at the Da Vinci Middle School from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. The event is called “Showing Up for Love on Valentine’s.”

Portland United Against Hate consists of multiple organizations concerned about communities within the Rose City.

“We seek to combine our resources, assets and relationships to create an inclusive city that protects, embraces and celebrates its diverse communities,” the partnership said.

The partnership includes participation from the following groups:

Africa House

Asian Family Center

Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon

Causa Oregon

Coalition of communities of Color

Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization

Latino Network

Milagro Theater

Native American Youth & Family Center

North Portland Neighborhood Services

Office of Neighborhood Involvement City of Portland

Portland African American Leadership Forum

Portland Two-Spirit Society

Q Center

Resolutions Northwest

SE Uplift

Unite Oregon

Urban League of Portland

Verde

YWCA of Greater Portland

For more information on Portland United Against Hate, click here.