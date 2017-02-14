Portland United Against Hate to host vigil Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community partnership Portland United Against Hate will host a vigil on Tuesday evening to discuss improving the reporting and tracking of hateful acts.
It’s being held at the Da Vinci Middle School from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. The event is called “Showing Up for Love on Valentine’s.”
Portland United Against Hate consists of multiple organizations concerned about communities within the Rose City.
“We seek to combine our resources, assets and relationships to create an inclusive city that protects, embraces and celebrates its diverse communities,” the partnership said.
The partnership includes participation from the following groups:
- Africa House
- Asian Family Center
- Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon
- Causa Oregon
- Coalition of communities of Color
- Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization
- Latino Network
- Milagro Theater
- Native American Youth & Family Center
- North Portland Neighborhood Services
- Office of Neighborhood Involvement City of Portland
- Portland African American Leadership Forum
- Portland Two-Spirit Society
- Q Center
- Resolutions Northwest
- SE Uplift
- Unite Oregon
- Urban League of Portland
- Verde
- YWCA of Greater Portland
For more information on Portland United Against Hate, click here.