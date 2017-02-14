Police: Husband home when Lebanon woman found dead

LEBANON, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found shot to death in a Lebanon home Tuesday morning, and police are calling the case “suspicious”, officials said.

Officers found Sparki Sue Garlinghouse’s body inside the home on the 900 block of Osprey Way shortly after 7 a.m., Lebanon Police Dept. said.

Her husband, Jason Allen Garlinghouse, was home at the time.

He was taken to the police station and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

Records show Sparki and Jason were going through a divorce over the last few months and had a court date scheduled for February 24, KOIN 6 News learned.

Anyone with information on the case should call 541.451.1751.