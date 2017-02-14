Photos: Deputies search for owners of stolen jewelry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County deputies are looking for the owners of recently recovered stolen jewelry.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 2 theft suspects on February 10 around 1 p.m.

A woman who lives in the 7100 block of Southwest 209th Avenue in Aloha called 911 after a man forced open her front door and stole some valuables, authorities said. Deputies arrived within 3 minutes and stopped a vehicle from leaving her driveway.

Investigators said they learned Nelson W. Pettis, Jr., 41, of Vancouver and Katherine L. Hauser, 35, of Newberg drove a vehicle into the victim’s driveway. Hauser then went to the victim’s front door and knocked on it. When no one answered, Pettis forced open the front door and stole valuables, deputies said.

At that point, the victim called 911, and deputies arrived to stop the alleged thieves.

Both were booked into the Washington County Jail. Pettis faces charges of fist-degree burglary and third-degree theft. Hauser faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary and first-degree theft by receiving.

While searching a vehicle used by the theft suspects, deputies found more than 100 items of jewelry believed to have been stolen during other incidents. Check out a gallery of the stolen valuables below. Anyone with information on them is encouraged to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.6093.

Washington County stolen jewelry View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO) This jewelry was recovered by Washington County deputies, and now they're trying to find the original owners. (WCSO)