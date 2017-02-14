Medical examiner: Quanice Hayes not shot in back

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a Portland officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old fired three shots.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that state medical examiner Dr. Karen Gunson said Monday said despite social media posts from friends and family members claiming otherwise, Officer Andrew Hearst did not shoot Quanice Hayes in the back.

Gunson and Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson declined to describe where Hayes was hit by the officer’s bullets other than to say it was not in the back.

Police say Hayes allegedly used a replica gun to rob a man sitting in a car near Portland Value Inn of his state food benefits card before fleeing from police on Thursday. Police haven’t said what prompted the officer to fire.