Killer gets life 18 years after Tigard murder

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Exactly 18 years and 2 days after a woman was stabbed to death outside a Tigard Burger King, her killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Shortly after Maria Garcia Leonardo was killed on February 12, 1999, Tigard police identified Efrain Sanchez Diaz as the suspect. But he fled to Mexico before being arrested and it took years for his extradition to happen.

The suspect, also known as Luis Hernandez Diaz, arrived in the US in March 2016, culminating a 9-year legal odyssey between the US and Mexico.

In 2013, Mexico officially issued the warrant for his arrest, and in 2015 he was arrested in Acapulco. He fought extradition, lost, and came back to the US a year ago.

On February 9, Diaz was unanimously convicted of murdering the woman. Now 47, Diaz will spend the rest of his life in prison.