Kids not vaccinated? Wednesday is Exclusion Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks Exclusion Day for Oregon students who aren’t vaccinated.

Under state law, immunizations are required for children and students in attendance at public and private schools, preschools, childcare facilities and Head Start programs in Oregon.

Unless the child has a medical or non-medical exemption, they will receive an exclusion notice. It’s a letter stating the child must be immunized, or they won’t be admitted to school after Wednesday.

