Florence woman charged in killing of ex-husband, 93

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police in Florence, Oregon, arrested a 73-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her 93-year-old ex-husband.

Police say Carolyn Sue Stickley called 9-1-1 to report the killing Sunday. Officers then went to the home of Erwin Drake and found him dead.

The Register-Guard newspaper reports Stickley was charged with murder. She did not enter a plea at her arraignment Monday and remained in the Lane County Jail.

Court records show the couple divorced in 2010 after 24 years of marriage. In 2009, the woman filed a request for a restraining order, claiming her husband had waved a loaded pistol at her and told her she would be sorry if she ever took any of his things.

Drake, a retired Boeing engineer, denied his wife’s claims, and the couple soon divorced.