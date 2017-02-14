Centennial Middle School burglarized 3 nights in a row

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are working to find at least 3 suspects who broke into Centennial Middle School over 3 consecutive nights last week, officials said.

The suspects pried open and broke windows to get into the school on SE Brooklyn Street on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, February 8-10, Gresham police said.

Centennial School District has since hired a private security guard to patrol the middle school campus during the evening hours, according to police.

It’s unclear if anything was stolen during the break-ins.

The district is offering $500 for information leading to arrests of the 3 suspects.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 503.618.2719.