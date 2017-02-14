Accused killer with Nazi tattoos faces new charges

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — New charges were filed on Tuesday against a man accused of killing 3 people and wounding a fourth in Woodland in July after he attempted to escape from jail.

Brent Luyster attempted to escape from Clark County Jail on Sunday night but his attempt was foiled by a deputy on a routine security check.

He was already charged with three counts of aggravated murder and now three new charges have been added: Possession of a weapon by a prisoner, malicious mischief in the first degree and attempted escape in the second degree.

Luyster was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on the aggravated murder charges. A judge added the three new charges against him and continued arraignment on all charges until March 6.

Escape attempt

Jail officials say they found a broken window in the cell of Brent Luyster just after 9 p.m. Sunday during a routine perimeter check. The facility was immediately put into lockdown and units from the Vancouver police, the Clark County deputies and on-duty SWAT members responded to the jail to do a search for contraband and weapons.

Officials conducted a strip search of Brent Luyster and found contraband inside his person.They also found evidence that he tampered with the window in his cell and attempted to make a weapon with metal bars.

The murder case

Court documents paint a harrowing picture of the July 15 triple murder. The bodies of 3 victims were found at a Woodland home, and all 3 appeared to have been shot in the head.

The victims were identified as Joseph Lamar, Janell Knight and Zach Thompson. The wounded woman — shot through the left side of her face — is Breanne Leigh, who is the mother of Thompson’s children.

Lamar and Thompson were found outside in the driveway next to each, both shot at point blank range. Knight was inside lying on a couch, also shot in the head.

It’s possible Luyster could face the death penalty if convicted, Clark County prosecutor James Smith said in August 2016. A charge of 1st-degree murder — which Luyster already faces — carries a mandatory prison term of years, but not the death penalty.