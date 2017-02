TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven workers were injured on Tuesday morning when they were exposed to hydrochloric and sulfiric acid.

The accident happened at Lam Research on SW Leveton Drive, a semi-conductor manufacturer.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue teams responded to the scene to treat patients. Officials haven’t said what condition they are in.

KOIN 6 News is at the scene and will have more information soon.