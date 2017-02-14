7 Oregon dams considered ‘unsatisfactory’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Seven Oregon dams are deemed to be in “unsatisfactory” condition.

State Water Resources Department spokeswoman Diana Enright tells the Statesman Journal the designation means those dams are more closely inspected and could be labeled unsafe if repairs are not made.

Questions about dam safety have risen since a damaged one in Northern California led authorities to order the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.

The list of unsatisfactory dams in Oregon includes:

– Big Creek Reservoir # 1 (Lower) Dam, in Lincoln County.

– Big Creek Reservoir #2 (Upper) Dam in Lincoln County.

– Crowley Dam in Malheur County.

– Willow Creek 3 in Malheur County.

– Ferry Creek Dam in Curry County.

– McMullen Dam in Josephine County.

– Johnson Creek Dam in Crook County.

Oregon has 869 dams listed in a database maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Most are privately owned and used for irrigation.