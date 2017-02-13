Rafter drowns in North Umpqua River

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man drowned after a raft overturned in southwest Oregon.

Sgt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says two men were in the raft Sunday afternoon when it overturned twice in the North Umpqua River.

One man was able to get back into raft both times, but he could not find his partner.

A passing motorist who called 9-1-1 spotted the missing rafter in the water and helped direct the man in the raft toward him.

The rafter eventually reached his partner and pulled him to the riverbank. Efforts by the rafter and paramedics to save the man’s life were unsuccessful.

O’Dell says both rafters had helmets, life jackets and other safety equipment.