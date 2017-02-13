Proposed new R2DToo spot across from Mercedes dealer

Related Coverage Clock ticking to move Right 2 Dream Too

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The parking lot across the street from a Mercedes-Benz dealership is being eyed by Portland city officials as a possible new location for the Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp.

The parking lot is located at 1720 SW Naito Parkway. It is situated across from the Mercedes dealership and just up from restaurants and shops along the Willamette River.

The city is under pressure to find a new home for the camp after an attempt to move it across the river to an industrial spot near OMSI failed.

A 9-story hotel is under construction on West Burnside and 4th, across the street from the camp. Developers filed a lawsuit arguing the camp violates city zoning code and is blocking redevelopment in Chinatown.

