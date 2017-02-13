Portland woman joins Oroville Dam relief team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman packed her bags Monday night as she prepared to head down to Northern California to help the nearly 200,000 people evacuated from communities near the Oroville Dam.

Rachael Gernhart will leave PDX at 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than 2 days after residents were ordered to evacuate over concerns the dam’s emergency spillway could fail.

Evacuees are holed up in shelters outside the danger zone 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, waiting to hear when it’s safe to go home.

Gernhart told KOIN 6 News she’s ready to join the Red Cross and help them.

“People are going to be stressed out, especially because they literally may lose everything that they own,” she said. “It’s not just one home, it’s an entire city and that’s hard to recuperate from…. We’ll be there to help comfort them a little bit.”

The 23-year-old said this is the first time she’s crossing state lines to help people in the midst of a disaster. She thinks it will be a good opportunity for her to help others.

“I will be helping with the mass care of all the clients that will be at the shelter,” she said. “I will help distribute meals, breakfast, lunch, dinner, possibly setting up more cots if people come to the shelter… also distributing comfort kits.”

Here in Portland, Gernhart was one of the first responders to the Hotel Alder fire.

“If I were to ever experience a disaster, I hope someone comes and helps me,” she said. “Until that day happens, I hope to help other people.”

Gernhart said her extended family is affected by the Oroville Dam evacuation, but she probably won’t have time to see them as she works 12-14 hour shifts at shelters.