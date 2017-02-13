Portland woman, 99, died saying she ‘would live it over again’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once in a rare while, you meet someone who immediately leaves a heart print.

Last fall, I met 99-year-old Hope Elaine Cropley while shooting a promotional video for Meals on Wheels. A true firecracker, Hope had a love affair with life.

We’ve all heard the quote, “Resilience is not what happens to you, it’s how you react.” Hope is resilience personified. She, no doubt, had heartbreaking days. Hope lost her mom when she was six, three husbands preceded her in death and two of her children died young.

Hope continued on with a sparkle in her eye, and a hearty chuckle.

Last week, her family reached out to let me know Hope died peacefully in her sleep February 8th. That night, I watched my entire interview with Hope. It’s packed with wisdom and life lessons from someone who lived a long, happy life.

I compiled Hope’s “greatest hits” in this two minute video. I hope you’ll watch and be inspired, just like I was.

Goodbye, Hope. Thanks for restoring my hope in humanity!