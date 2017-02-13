Portland requests $3.2M in disaster aid for storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland is asking for over $3.2 million in federal disaster aid to cover costs related to the city’s record-setting snow and ice storms in January.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city gave Multnomah County an initial damage assessment which is used to determine if the city meets a federal threshold for disaster reimbursements.

The assessment showed the Portland Bureau of Transportation spent more than $2.2 million– the most of any bureau–in response to the storms. About $1.6 million of that money went toward removing snow and ice from city streets.

The water bureau spent about $635,000; the fire bureau spent about $151,000 and the parks department spent about $141,000.

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Douthit says even if the city is above the threshold, federal aid isn’t guaranteed.

Snow and ice storm, January 7-8, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A frozen fountain in Beaverton, January 9, 2017. (KOIN) Snow in SE Salem, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (mailatmargies) An icy mailbox in Portland, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (KOIN) Ice covers Laurelhurst Pond, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (sjr2112) A garden ornament covered in snow in SE Salem, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (mailatmargies) Frozen Multnomah Falls on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Ashleigh Amanda-Sue Hallowell) Icicles on a pedestrian crossing sign in Portland, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (KOIN) Snow and ice coat this car in Bethany, January 8, 2017 (JoseJAraya) A frozen over Johnson Creek at 92nd and Flavel Street on January 7, 2017. (KOIN) A frozen windshield during a winter storm in Oregon on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo) This truck rolled onto its side near Troutdale, January 8, 2017 (KOIN) Snow builds up on cars in Monmouth on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Randall Jones) Snow and freezing rain caused trouble on the roads, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (KOIN) Snow piled up in Crooked River Ranch, Oregon on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Denise Babbitt Holland) Icicles at the Duniway Lilac Garden, January 8, 2017. (j.ratliff5) Frozen conditions on the Yamhill River near Willamina on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Lynette Barker) A frozen fountain on the side of a hill above Battle Ground Lake, January 7, 2017 (clbardone) A tree fell on an RV in Tigard during a winter storm, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (KOIN) A tree fell on an RV in Tigard during a winter storm, Sunday, January 8, 2017. (KOIN) A car crashed due to winter weather on Hwy 8 and 331st in Cornelius. (WCSO) Dangerous road conditions lead to crashes all over the region on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Raymond Peachtree) Dangerous road conditions lead to crashes all over the region on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Raymond Peachtree) Ice covers power lines in the Portland metro area, January 8, 2017 (Ernie Stille) Freezing temperatures and frozen falls didn't stop hikers from taking in the view at Multnomah Falls on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Mike McMillen) Snow was falling steadily in Corvallis, Oregon on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Kristin Komar) A truck jackknifed on I-5 between Salem and Albany in winter weather, January 7, 2017 (OSP) One of many crashes along I-5 southbound from Portland, January 7, 2017 (KOIN) Travelers at PDX, January 7, 2017 (KOIN) Travelers at PDX, January 7, 2017 (KOIN) Chunks of ice in the Scappoose Bay Marina on January 6, 2017. (Courtesy of Mandy Eib) Snow blankets neighborhoods in south Salem on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo) The Vista House seen during a winter storm in Oregon on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy of Aaron Lambert) A FedEx truck jackknifed between Albany and Salem along I-5 during winter weather, January 7, 2017 (OSP) One of the many crashes along the I-5 corridor between Portland and Salem during a winter storm, January 7, 2017 (KOIN) A dog enjoy the snow on January 7 in Monmouth. (Courtesy of Mendie Linn) A frozen pond in the Salmon Creek area on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo) Oswego Lake froze over on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo) The Steel Bridge and surrounding area was blanketed in snow on January 7, 2017. (Courtesy photo) A view of Lincoln City on January 7, 2017. (KOIN) Freezing rain on roads in the Portland metro area, January 8, 2017 (KOIN) Snow and ice cover streets in downtown Portland, January 8, 2017 (KOIN) KOIN 6 News reporter Brent Weisberg stands on roads covered by freezing rain in Portland, January 8, 2017 (KOIN) A tree fell through the roof on Black Forest Court in Lake Oswego, January 8, 2017 (Cindy Compton) This tree and wires fell on an RV in Tigard. January 8, 2017, (KOIN) This tree and wires fell on an RV in Tigard. January 8, 2017, (KOIN) Snow and ice in Appleton, Washington on January 11, 2017. (Courtesy of Margaret Nebiolini) Pavi Lorenzo's daughter enjoys a snow day on January 11, 2017.