Portland requests $3.2M in disaster aid for storms

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
(L-R) A Flood Warning in Rockaway Beach, urban flooding and snow melt in Southeast Portland, a chunk of ice in Hood River, January 18, 2017 (KOIN)
(L-R) A Flood Warning in Rockaway Beach, urban flooding and snow melt in Southeast Portland, a chunk of ice in Hood River, January 18, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland is asking for over $3.2 million in federal disaster aid to cover costs related to the city’s record-setting snow and ice storms in January.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city gave Multnomah County an initial damage assessment which is used to determine if the city meets a federal threshold for disaster reimbursements.

The assessment showed the Portland Bureau of Transportation spent more than $2.2 million– the most of any bureau–in response to the storms. About $1.6 million of that money went toward removing snow and ice from city streets.

The water bureau spent about $635,000; the fire bureau spent about $151,000 and the parks department spent about $141,000.

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Douthit says even if the city is above the threshold, federal aid isn’t guaranteed.

Snow and ice storm, January 7-8, 2017