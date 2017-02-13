Portland requests $3.2M in disaster aid for storms

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland is asking for over $3.2 million in federal disaster aid to cover costs related to the city’s record-setting snow and ice storms in January.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the city gave Multnomah County an initial damage assessment which is used to determine if the city meets a federal threshold for disaster reimbursements.
The assessment showed the Portland Bureau of Transportation spent more than $2.2 million– the most of any bureau–in response to the storms. About $1.6 million of that money went toward removing snow and ice from city streets.
The water bureau spent about $635,000; the fire bureau spent about $151,000 and the parks department spent about $141,000.
Portland Bureau of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Douthit says even if the city is above the threshold, federal aid isn’t guaranteed.
Snow and ice storm, January 7-8, 2017
Snow and ice storm, January 7-8, 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run