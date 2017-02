BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Highway 26 Monday night, Beaverton Police Dept. told KOIN 6 News.

The victim was walking in the slow westbound lane on Highway 26 near Cornell Road when he was hit just before 10 p.m., according to police.

It’s unclear why he was walking on the freeway.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

KOIN 6 News will have more information shortly.