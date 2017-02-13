Oregon high school switching from Indian mascot

MARCOLA, Ore. (AP) – Mohawk High School in Western Oregon has been known as the Indians since the school was established in the late 1920s.

But that’s about to change.

Marcola School District Superintendent Bill Watkins tells The Register-Guard that a community survey and several town hall-style meetings have prompted the district to adopt a new mascot.

Watkins says 52 percent of those who completed the survey wanted to drop the Indians. Forty-eight percent wanted to keep the name.

The district hopes to choose a new mascot by next month.