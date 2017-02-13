OR may drop pseudoephedrine prescription requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new bill would allow Oregonians to purchase pseudoephedrine (found in drugs like Sudafed) without a doctor’s prescription if it passes.

House Bill 2128 would remove pseudoephedrine as a Schedule III drug under state law.

In 2006, an Oregon law went into effect that required a prescription to purchase pseudoephedrine. This was done to combat the manufacture of methamphetamine.

In Washington, residents can purchase drugs containing pseudoephedrine without a prescription, but they need to get it from a pharmacist and show identification. Other states have passed similar restrictions.

One of the bill’s chief sponsors is Rep. Bill Post, R-Keizer.

If it passes, the bill tasks the Oregon Board of Pharmacy to adopt rules for dispensing the drug by those registered to do so.

Read the full text of the legislation below.