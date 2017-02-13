Online dating ‘totally the reason’ PDX couple met

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Casey and Sondra Nolan have plenty to celebrate. Their love story started 3 years ago as a match made online, but they’re far from the only couple that has the Internet to thank for bringing them together.

The pair met on Match.com over 3 years ago. They were both looking for something new and were interested in meeting someone outside of their friend group.

“That same day we exchanged phone numbers we almost literally ran into each other,” Sondra said.

They hadn’t planned on crossing paths, but Casey and Sondra said they found themselves at the same concert at the Crystal Ballroom that very night.

“It did feel kind of like fairy tale, movie-ish in that sense,” Casey said.

Two years later, Casey proposed. Last fall, the pair walked down the aisle, sealed their vows with a kiss and danced the night away at the very spot where they first met.

“I’m so proud of online,” Sondra said. “That’s totally the reason we met.”

And she isn’t the only person who feels that way.

The stigma surrounding online dating seems to slowly but surely be slipping away.

Today, 59% of adults say it’s a good way to meet someone. It’s also gaining popularity with different age groups. In the last few years, the number of people ages 18-24 using dating apps nearly tripled, and among those ages 55-64, it’s doubled.

Just like Casey and Sondra, 5% of married Americans met their partner online.

Dating coach Donna Dzwonkas says online dating is especially successful because it’s one of the main ways to meet new people in this digital age.

Still, not everyone is comfortable with the idea of meeting someone online.

“They think that it’s superficial and they don’t understand the process,” Dzwonkas said of online dating critics.

If you’re committed to meeting someone online, Dzwonkas says you have to be true to who you are in addition to being smart and asking important questions.

“People that have just said, ‘OK, I can’t find the right person,’ work on themselves, apply some of this information and you will attract the right person,” she said.