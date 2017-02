PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in his 50s was seriously injured after he was shot in the head early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around midnight in the 2500 block of North Williams Avenue. The victim told police he was shot by his acquaintance 63-year-old Dennis Ray Howie.

He was taken to the hospital where he is still in serious condition.

Police quickly spotted Howie driving out of the neighborhood. He was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree.