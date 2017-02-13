Neighbors split over Eastmoreland historic designation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The battle continues over whether Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood should become the city’s next historic district.

Residents on both sides of the issue met with Portland leaders Monday to express some of their biggest concerns surrounding the proposed designation.

Those who want Eastmoreland to become a historic district say the designation will protect homes from demolition. They argue it will also help keep out developers who are interested in destroying homes and building new properties on lots they could split up.

“Old homes, once they are gone they cannot be restored,” Beth Warned said.

But some opponents worry the historic designation will do more harm than good, and that it could hamper homeowners’ plans to make changes to their homes.

“It’s just a really unnecessary tool to solve a few demolitions,” Tom Brown said. “It’s going to add more cost to every project, take more time to have plans reviewed.”

The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation will tour the neighborhood on Thursday. Another hearing is set for 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Eastmoreland Clubhouse.