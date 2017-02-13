Man found dead on Sunriver bike path

SUNRIVER, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man found dead on a Sunriver bike path had earlier been seen walking with blood coming from his neck.

Someone in the Central Oregon resort community called police Sunday to report seeing a pedestrian apparently bleeding from the neck. As two officers searched, a second caller reported seeing a bleeding man on the bike path.

Sunriver Police Chief Marc Mills tells KTVZ the call about a man bleeding on the bike path led officers to believe it was a possible bicycling accident. However, they arrived to find no bike along the quarter-mile trail of blood droppings.

He says the case is being worked as a homicide, but there’s no reason to believe the general public is in danger.