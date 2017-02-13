Man, 87, missing; moved to Estacada with girlfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 87-year-old man has not been seen for months after moving to the Estacada area with a girlfriend.

The family of Henry Conley Fitchett Jr. hadn’t heard from him since September 2016, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. But it wasn’t until January 29 that family members called deputies to talk.

Fitchett’s family believed he moved to Estacada with his girlfriend. Fitchett is 5-feet-2, 169 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 503.540.8079, or text your tip to TIPMCSO at 847411.