Grant may help cover Portland immigrants legal bills

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the wake of President Trump stepping up immigration enforcement, Portland Commissioner Amanda Fritz wants to help pay for the legal services of immigrants, and she has the backing of Mayor Ted Wheeler.
Commissioner Fritz has introduced an ordinance co-sponsored by Mayor Wheeler to create a $50,000 grant that would help fund, in part, the Immigrant Protection Project, which was recently created by Metropolitan Public Defenders (MPD).
MPD Executive Director Lane Borg says his office has seen an enormous spike in concerns from Portland’s immigrant community, many of which are afraid of being detained or deported.
“It’s just causing a level of disruption to civil society that is unprecedented in my years as a criminal defense lawyer,” Borg said.
MPD launched the Immigrant Protection Project to focus on the large influx of concerned immigrants. The plan is to hire two full-time immigration lawyers at the cost of $250,000. A fifth of that fund would be paid for by the city of Portland if Commissioner Fritz’s proposal is approved by city council.
Critics of the proposal and the project have expressed concern about taxpayer dollars being used to pay expense of people who aren’t in America legally. Borg defended both, claiming America has overwhelmingly benefited from undocumented immigrants.
“I think it’s disingenuous to act as if we’re shocked and surprised that (undocumented immigrants) are here,” he said. “This is a tremendous part of our economy and has been for a long time.”
MPD has also reached out to multiple non-profit organizations and Multnomah County to help fund their work.
The ordinance from Commissioner Fritz and Mayor Wheeler will be presented to city council Wednesday morning.
