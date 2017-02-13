Forest Grove School District staff W-2s go missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tax documents for staff of the Forest Grove School District have gone missing, officials say.

Spokesman for the school district David Warner said the W-2s were given to the Forest Grove Post Office on January 24, and somewhere between the post office and sorting office in Portland, the W-2s went missing.

The school has filed a claim with postal officials in Portland, but as of Monday afternoon, they still hadn’t received a report on the missing documents.

Warner said there also haven’t been any reports of staff receiving the wrong W-2s.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.