Accused killer with Nazi tattoos foiled in jail escape

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An accused killer with Nazi tattoos tried to escape from the Clark County Jail Sunday night but was foiled by a deputy on a routine security check.

Brent Luyster, who is charged with killing 3 people and wounding a 4th in Woodland in July, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday as his case proceeds.

Clark County officials said an outside cell window was broken at the main jail just after 9 p.m. Sunday. The facility was immediately put into lockdown and units from the Vancouver police, the Clark County deputies and on-duty SWAT members responded to the jail to do a search for contraband and weapons.

No inmates escaped, officials said. The investigation continues.

In a statement, Undersheriff Mike Cooke said “The jail will remain in lock down until we’ve had a chance to assess the security of the entire facility. We need to make sure this escape attempt was isolated to this one inmate and does not involve other inmates or other areas of the jail facility.”

The case

Court documents paint a harrowing picture of the July 15 triple murder. The bodies of 3 victims were found at a Woodland home, and all 3 appeared to have been shot in the head.

The victims were identified as Joseph Lamar, Janell Knight and Zach Thompson. The wounded woman — shot through the left side of her face — is Breanne Leigh, who is the mother of Thompson’s children.

Lamar and Thompson were found outside in the driveway next to each, both shot at point blank range. Knight was inside lying on a couch, also shot in the head.

It’s possible Luyster could face the death penalty if convicted, Clark County prosecutor James Smith said in August 2016. A charge of 1st-degree murder — which Luyster already faces — carries a mandatory prison term of years, but not the death penalty.