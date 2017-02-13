12-year-old victim to abuser: ‘Burn in Hell, Travis’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – “It is OK.”

In a 4-page, unfinished book, a young boy writes about being sexually abused. His powerful message is for other children survivors.

He encourages other boys and girls to tell an adult about what happened to them.

“Don’t be scared,” the boy writes. “The sooner you tell, the sooner the better you will feel.”

“It took me about two months,” the boy wrote about coming forward to his family.

The boy addresses the fear children and even adults may have about reporting sexual abuse.

“Why would I lie about being sexually abused,” the boy writes.

In his own case, the boy faced people, even within his family, who didn’t believe him.

He calls his abuser a “sick minded creep.”

In Chapter 2 of the book, the boy encourages survivors to trust doctors, police and the criminal justice system.

“The police might talk to you about what happened. You need to be honest and tell them everything you know.”

Travis Miller sexually assaulted, raped and threatened the boy over 3 days on the Burns Paiute Reservation in summer 2015. The boy and Miller are not related but are known to each other.

He was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Monday. The United States Attorney’s Office had been seeking an 8-year prison sentence, the defense sought 6.5 years.

The boy attended Monday’s hearing but did not address the court. He was surrounded by family members. His mother wrapped her arm around the boy as his grandmother read his statement.

“Travis,” she said. “You took advantage of me and my body.”

The letter was filled with raw anger.

“I have so much hate for you,” the boy’s grandma said. “I wish the judge would sentence you to life in prison because that’s what you deserve.”

The boy’s statement ended “burn in hell, Travis.”

Miller befriended the boy while Miller spent three weeks visiting the boy’s father, according to court records. During the first two weeks of that visit, Miller let the boy, who was 10, play video games in Miller’s tent and wrestled with him. Miller gave the boy alcohol and marijuana at times during his stay, prosecutors allege.

Investigators learned that the wrestling turned both sexual and threatening.

“At one point while the two were wrestling, [the victim] felt alarmed when Miller positioned his body behind [the victim’s] buttocks and began rubbing his genitalia against [the victim’s] clothed buttocks,” according to court documents.

Prosecutors allege Miller used his cellphone to show the boy pornographic images, and that while inside the tent, he sexually abused the boy.

“Defendant Miller threatened to hurt [the victim’s] parents if [he] said anything to anyone about the sex abuse,” court documents state.

When the boy returned to his mother’s home, he was described as being anxious, irritable, and mistrustful. In the days that followed, he had a difficult time sleeping and suffered from nightmares, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Eventually, the boy’s family learned about the allegations made against Miller. Police in Washington launched an investigation and the FBI was eventually brought in because the crimes occurred on the Burns Paiute Reservation. The FBI obtained a search warrant and on one of Miller’s two phones found a photograph of the boy sleeping in early July 2015.

Miller was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2015. He was accused of aggravated sexual abuse and aggravated sexual contact with a minor.

Miller pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual contact with a minor on March 14, 2016.

Travis Miller also has convictions for theft, giving alcohol to minors, DUII and providing false information to police.

Because the victim in this case was under the age of 12 at the time of the abuse, Miller will be designated as a lifetime sex offender.

Miller’s criminal defense attorney pointed out that Miller was sexually abused himself and never sought treatment. For his part, Miller apologized to the boy and his family for the pain and suffering he caused.

District Judge Ann Aiken pointed out that Miller came from a good family, but was abused as a child for a lengthy period of time. Miller never received any counseling and she described him as a “textbook case” of defendants who suffer as children and offend when adults.

The FBI special agent assigned to investigate the case sat across from the boy and his family in court on Monday.