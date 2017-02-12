Sea turtle washes ashore near Cannon Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A live Olive Ridley sea turtle washed ashore near Cannon Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The animal washed ashore at Crescent Beach in Ecola State Park around 3 p.m., according to Seaside Aquarium staff. The aquarium received multiple calls about the animal, and staff went out to find the turtle.

Once found, aquarium personnel worked to get the animal back to their facility. Staff said they even had to swim the turtle through a small cave just to get back to the aquarium.

The turtle stayed overnight at the Seaside Aquarium and was transferred to the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport on Sunday morning.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has rehabilitated numerous sea turtles over the past few years, and this gives it the best chance for survival.

The Seaside Aquarium said the turtle cold stunned (or hypothermic), but it didn’t appear to have any external injuries. An MRI and x-rays will be needed to rule out internal injuries. Cold stunned turtles often have other health issues like bacterial and fungal infections, the aquarium said.

“A number of things will have to go just right in order for this turtle to survive,” aquarium personnel said.

This is the first live sea turtle to wash ashore locally this season.

The Seaside Aquarium told KOIN 6 News sea turtles usually come in between November and January, causing this one to come as a surprise.