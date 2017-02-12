PPB SERT responding to incident in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is responding to look for at least one suspect wanted following a carjacking and high speed pursuit, according to police.

The incident is unfolding in Northeast Portland near the intersection of Jonesmore and 74th, which is just south of Rose City Golf Course.

Police on scene tell us that the pursuit ended around 3:45 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed. After the crash, at least one person fled the vehicle.

Officers from Milwaukie and Portland police were involved in the pursuit.

People living and traveling through the Montavilla neighborhood should expect heavy police presence. Anyone seeing suspicious activity should report it to 9-1-1 immediately.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as new information becomes available.